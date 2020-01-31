Zahoor Barlas appointed Additional Secretary Information and Broadcasting

Zahoor Barlas, a BS-21 officer of Information Group has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Zahoor Barlas, a BS-21 officer of Information Group has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with immediate effect and till further orders.

Currently he was posted as Director General Information Services academy, said a notification issued by Establishment Division on Friday.