Zahoor Buledi appointed BAPs' acting President

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The central committee of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday appointed the former minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as party's acting President till the intra-party elections.

In a notification issued by the party's General Secretary Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar said that the party has decided to appoint Zahoor Buledi as acting-president to deal the party affairs till the election of new office-bearers of the party.

Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, the founder of the party has made the decision after consultation with senior party leadership.

Zahoor Buledi confirmed his appointment and twitted "Alhamdulillah honored being nominated as acting president of BAP after resignation of party president Jam Kamal Khan.

I will serve the party with consultation of all senior leaders and workers." The position fell vacant after the resignation of Jam Kamal Khan from the post of president to conduct intra party election. Jam Kamal, the province's CM has been leading the party since its establishment.

The ruling party has also announced the holding of intra-party election next month. The intra-party elections were one of the long standing demands of the workers and other office-bearers.