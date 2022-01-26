Zahoor Buledi directs officers for timely completion of ongoing projects in Balochistan

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on progress in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-22

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on progress in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-22.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Additional Chief Secretary Home Qamar Masood and secretaries of all other departments and concerned officers.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit while briefing the meeting regarding the schemes included in the current PSDP said that the number of ongoing schemes was 1526 of which 1374 were authorized schemes, while the total authorized amount was 51.057 billion and so far 44.300 billion has been released for constant schemes, 2262 new projects including 1311 authorized schemes for which 15.

301 billion has been released so far.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi directed the secretaries to ensure prompt completion of all ongoing development projects in order to provide directly beneficial to people in the areas of Balochistan.

He strongly instructed all the officers to use all available resources for the solution of the problem and said that while showing full transparency, accountability and sense of responsibility in entire the ongoing and new schemes, the welfare schemes of the people should be given priority.

The Provincial Minister directed the Finance Department to ensure timely disbursement of funds to the departments in all cases.