UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahoor Buledi Inspects Ongoing Works On Dreamikol Dam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Zahoor Buledi inspects ongoing works on Dreamikol Dam

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said dams had a significant role for the development and prosperity of any area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said dams had a significant role for the development and prosperity of any area.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing work on Dreamikol Dam in his constituency.

The minister said completion of this dam would also promote agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors in the area and people of the area would be prosperous.

The minister said people would soon get benefits out of these development projects and added that equal development of all areas of the constituency had been his top priority in order to remove backwardness from the area.

He said thousands of acres of barren lands would be irrigated after completion of the Dreamikol dam. The dam would help in alleviating the financial hardships of the people of the area.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the construction of this dam started last year and would be completed soon.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking practical measures to develop each sector of the province in order to put the Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Agriculture Dam All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

46 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

TikTok committed to ensure safety of users: Spokes ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.