Zahoor Buledi Vows To Develop Hub For Welfare Of Public

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, PPP leader Mir Zahoor Buledi on Monday said that the Ministry of Planning and Development (P&D) would play a full role for the development of Hub area for welfare of public.

Talking to the district leadership of the PPP, he said that the spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari for Balochistan, Provincial Minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri is making efforts for the development of Hub and Giddani districts.

Chairman of the District Council of Pakistan Peoples Party Javed Jamali Mayor of Municipal Corporation Hub and Dera Babu Faiz Muhammad Sheikh Deputy Mayor Haji Muhammad Azeem Sanian Chairman of Balochistan Fishermen Cooperative Society Mir Ali Akbar Zehri Chairman of Municipal Committee Giddani, Jansher Hameed PPP leader Naeem Buledi Aziz Wajid Bizenjo Mir Rafiq Bizenjo Councilor Ghaus Bakhsh and Mir Abrar Molabakhsh Bizenjo led by PPP leader and leader of Jam Group gave a warm welcome to Zahoor Buledi on his visit to Giddani.

On this occasion, Senior Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi thanked the regional elders and the district leadership of the PPP during the meeting.

He said that the approval of the master plan for Hub district and other development projects are gifts from the PPP government to the people of Hub.

He said that Hub and Lasbela districts hold a prominent position in Balochistan in terms of revenue generation.

Mir Zahoor Buledi asked the PPP district leadership and local government representatives to continue the development process saying that strengthen the hands of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and support the development process so that Hub district could become a developed district of Balochistan.

The senior provincial minister also visited plot number 64 of Giddani Shipbreaking Yard.

