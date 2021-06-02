UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahoor Shah Takes Charge Of Distt Election Commissioner Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Zahoor Shah takes charge of Distt Election Commissioner Peshawar

The newly appointed District Election Commissioner Peshawar, Sayyed Zahoor Shah has formally taken the charge of his new responsibilities here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The newly appointed District Election Commissioner Peshawar, Sayyed Zahoor Shah has formally taken the charge of his new responsibilities here on Wednesday.

Earlier to the new assignment, Zahoor Shah was performing as Deputy Director (Grade-18) in the Provincial Election Commissioner Office here.

The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed District Election Commissioner Peshawar, Abdul Qadir (Grade-18) as Deputy Director at Provincial Election Commissioner Office. Qadir has also taken the charge of his new assignment.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Politics is my passion but showbiz is the business ..

20 minutes ago

Iran reports 11,620 new COVID-19 cases, 2,935,443 ..

3 minutes ago

Riots in Syria's Manbij leave 4 dead: monitor

3 minutes ago

Economy of EU Countries to Return to Pre-Crisis Le ..

3 minutes ago

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

28 minutes ago

Tajikistan proposes 'trade corridor' to access Pak ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.