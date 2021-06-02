Zahoor Shah takes charge of Distt Election Commissioner Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The newly appointed District Election Commissioner Peshawar, Sayyed Zahoor Shah has formally taken the charge of his new responsibilities here on Wednesday.

Earlier to the new assignment, Zahoor Shah was performing as Deputy Director (Grade-18) in the Provincial Election Commissioner Office here.

The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed District Election Commissioner Peshawar, Abdul Qadir (Grade-18) as Deputy Director at Provincial Election Commissioner Office. Qadir has also taken the charge of his new assignment.