UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahoor Shakir Condoles CM's Aunt Death

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Zahoor Shakir condoles CM's aunt death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Chief Minister's aunt.

In a condolence message, Shakir expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Family

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

51 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

56 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.