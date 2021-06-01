PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Chief Minister's aunt.

In a condolence message, Shakir expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.