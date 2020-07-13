Zaida police recover 8.152 kg hashish in three separate actions

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The police of Zaida area Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs in a carry van and arrested three accused with possession of contraband.

Police said that DPO Imran Shahid received a tip-off about smuggling of narcotics and directed Zaida SHO Inspector Noorul Amin Khan to take action for foiling the bid.

A team led by DSP Swabi Shaukat Khan, SHO Noorul Amin Khan along with ASI Bilal Khan and Jahangir Khan erected a blockade on main road and signaled a suspicious carry van (P-4751) to stop.

During detailed search of the vehicle 2.

24 kilogram hashish was recovered from secret cavities of the van and three persons named Basharat, Bakhtiar and Ms Shabnam residents of Wah Cantt were arrested.

In another action, the police raided the house of one Umar Rehman and recovered 4.807 kilogram of cannabis, he had hidden under the ground.

The Zaida police yet in another action arrested a drug dealer Abdullah resident of Bhabikhel area and recovered 1.105 kilogram cannabis from his possession.

Cases against all the accused were registered under drug acts and further investigation has been started.