Zaidi asks govt to put Shahbaz name in ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday demanded of the authorities concerned to put Shahbaz Sharif name onto Exit Control List.

Talking to private news channels program, the Federal minister said Shahbaz family representing PML-N group had found involved in kick backs and money laundering activities.

Keeping in view the track record of irregularities in funds and projects, the government should put his name in ECL till finalization of inquiry.

Meanwhile, Barrister Shahzad Akbar of Accountability Bureau, in a tv channel program revealed that Shahbaz Sharif family didn't have sufficient financial resources but they successfully managed to purchase London apartment by using kick back or illegal money.