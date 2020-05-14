UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaidi Asks Govt To Put Shahbaz Name In ECL

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Zaidi asks govt to put Shahbaz name in ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday demanded of the authorities concerned to put Shahbaz Sharif name onto Exit Control List.

Talking to private news channels program, the Federal minister said Shahbaz family representing PML-N group had found involved in kick backs and money laundering activities.

Keeping in view the track record of irregularities in funds and projects, the government should put his name in ECL till finalization of inquiry.

Meanwhile, Barrister Shahzad Akbar of Accountability Bureau, in a tv channel program revealed that Shahbaz Sharif family didn't have sufficient financial resources but they successfully managed to purchase London apartment by using kick back or illegal money.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Ali Haider Money Family TV Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

21 minutes ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

2 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.