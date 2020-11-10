Zaidi Asks Whether Sindh Govt To Take Action Against Police Officers Involved In "mutiny"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday asked whether the government of Sindh would take any action against police officers involved in the "mutiny", after release of statement of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) informing that officers involved in the Karachi incident were removed.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said in the mutiny, the police officers submitteden mass resignations.

He said "no one was talking about the joker who disrespected the Father of our Nation". "High time for police reforms in Sindh, but I expect nothing from the criminals ruling Sindh as they have been historically involved in protecting criminals and looting public money" he added.