Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday begins his address at the International Maritime Organization with Quranic verses.

According to press release which issued here, Minister for Maritime Affairs begins his speech with the translation of verses regarding the sea in Surah Ar-Rahman of the Holy Quran.

During his address the minister said Pakistan has made great strides in the world of maritime affairs following the exemplary measures taken against the Corona Outbreak and protection of the environment and sought support from member countries for membership of the IMO Council.

He said Pakistan is an active and active member of the international maritime community.

He said that Pakistan has been participating in all levels and activities of IMO since 1958.

He said that with an economic zone of 290,000 sq km and a coastline of 1,100 km.

He said Pakistan is located at the crossroads of the world's busiest sea lanes.

Pakistan is committed to play its part in achieving the UN SDGs and IMO strategic goals, he added.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said exchange of knowledge and skills between IMO countries is a need of the hour.

He said Pakistan strongly supports launch of IMO Maritime Research Fund. The Minister said Pakistan saves global maritime trade from blockades through effective measures during global Corona outbreak.

The minister Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken extraordinary steps to protect the environment Ministry of Maritime Affairs is on track to de-carbonate its portion. Pakistan has grown 7 million mangroves to protect its shores.

"These mangroves will play an important role in protecting aquatic life as well as preventing land erosion," said the Minister of Maritime Affairs.

In view of Pakistan's commitment to safe shipping in clean waters, IMO member countries should support Pakistan as a candidate for Category C, he added.