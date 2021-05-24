Zaidi chairs first CCOTL meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday chaired the first meeting of Cabinet Committee on Transportation & Logistics (CCOTL).

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Tabish Gohar and other senior officials also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee included implementation of transport policies, rationalising processes and developing cross cutting strategies to reduce cost across supply chain and enhance connectivity through synchronised land, sea and air transportation.