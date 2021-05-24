UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaidi Chairs First CCOTL Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Zaidi chairs first CCOTL meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday chaired the first meeting of Cabinet Committee on Transportation & Logistics (CCOTL).

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Tabish Gohar and other senior officials also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee included implementation of transport policies, rationalising processes and developing cross cutting strategies to reduce cost across supply chain and enhance connectivity through synchronised land, sea and air transportation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ali Haider Commerce Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

12 seconds ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

20 seconds ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

24 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

24 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.