Zaidi Criticizes PMLN, PPP Leaders For Failure In Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Zaidi criticizes PMLN, PPP leaders for failure in health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party and said they could not build a state-of-the-art hospitals, during their tenures, in the provincial areas.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that Sharif family was enjoying medical treatment abroad while the poor of this country didn't have medicine and facility of proper treatment.

Ali Zaidi said that Barrister Shahzad Akbar had exposed the ill-gotten money of Sharif family, looted through kick backs and public development funds.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government came into power for executing the accountability process for eliminating the corruption from society. He made it clear that any person found involved in corruption and plundering national money would face jail.

The minister said that the opposition parties were raising non-issues to avoid corruption cases but they (Opposition leaders) would have to face NAB cases filed against them on corruption charges.

He suggested that tv channels should public report of Joint Investigation Team regarding volume-10. About role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for tackling the current challenges of coronavirus, he said the government was focusing on protecting people from dangerous virus.

He added that alleviating poverty and improving economic condition of poor citizen was the prime target of the present leadership.

To a question about performance of Sindh government, he said the provincial government should streamline health sector particularly in rural areas. He added that Sindh government should also focus on mitigating the sufferings of poor people rather engaging itself in non-issues.

