UrduPoint.com

Zaidi Discuss Maritime Collaboration With UK Counterpart

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Zaidi discuss maritime collaboration with UK counterpart

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi along with members of the Pakistan delegation to the International Maritime Organization Assembly met MP Robert Courts, the UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security and Civil Contingencies in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi along with members of the Pakistan delegation to the International Maritime Organization Assembly met MP Robert Courts, the UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security and Civil Contingencies in London.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, matters of mutual interest pertaining to maritime affairs including development and maintenance of port infrastructure, processing of visas for seafarers, capacity building in maritime matters and collaboration among maritime academies of the two countries came under discussion.

The two sides also discussed cooperation within the framework of IMO.

International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for harmonizing rules and advancing cooperation among Member States on maritime issues. Pakistan has been an active member of the Organization since 1958.

Minister Ali Zaidi is leading the Pakistan delegation at the 32nd Session of the IMO Assembly, the Organization's highest decision-making body being held in London.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations London United Kingdom Ali Haider

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

22 minutes ago
 Using force not a solution to eliminate extremism: ..

Using force not a solution to eliminate extremism: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Russia to return pre-war Jewish archives to Greece ..

Russia to return pre-war Jewish archives to Greece

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.