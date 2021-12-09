Zaidi discuss maritime collaboration with UK counterpart

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi along with members of the Pakistan delegation to the International Maritime Organization Assembly met MP Robert Courts, the UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security and Civil Contingencies in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi along with members of the Pakistan delegation to the International Maritime Organization Assembly met MP Robert Courts, the UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security and Civil Contingencies in London.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, matters of mutual interest pertaining to maritime affairs including development and maintenance of port infrastructure, processing of visas for seafarers, capacity building in maritime matters and collaboration among maritime academies of the two countries came under discussion.

The two sides also discussed cooperation within the framework of IMO.

International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for harmonizing rules and advancing cooperation among Member States on maritime issues. Pakistan has been an active member of the Organization since 1958.

Minister Ali Zaidi is leading the Pakistan delegation at the 32nd Session of the IMO Assembly, the Organization's highest decision-making body being held in London.