Zaidi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Zaidi expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Ghotki train accident.

In a tweet, he said, "A full investigation must be conducted,". The minister said Pakistan Railways must think out of the box and raise its bar both for service and safety.

He thanked Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers for the rescue and relief operation at the site.

