Zaidi for bringing improvement in health, education, police departments of provincial capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday urged the Sindh government for bringing improvement in health, education and police departments falling under the jurisdiction of provincial capital.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the 18th constitutional amendment, the Sindh government could not bring any significant improvement in the education and health sectors.

About irregularities in fund distribution of the BISP, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had removed shortcomings in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He pointed out that some bureaucrats and their wives were the BISP beneficiaries and said after the scrutiny of data, the funds were being distributed among the most deserving families.

Ali Zaidi said under the Ehsaas programme, some Rs114 billion had been disbursed among the poor.

To a question, he said the incumbent government in consultation with provincial governments had made decisions for the smart lockdown to lessen the burden of downtrodden segment of the society.