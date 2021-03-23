UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaidi For Commitment To Transform Pakistan Into Progressive Nation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:53 PM

Zaidi for commitment to transform Pakistan into progressive nation

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said on the Pakistan Day, a commitment should be made by all to transform Pakistan into a great and progressive nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said on the Pakistan Day, a commitment should be made by all to transform Pakistan into a great and progressive nation.

"On #PakistanResolutionDay, while we remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers to turn Quaid-e-Azam's & Allama Iqbal's vision of creating an independent Muslim homeland into a reality, we must also re-commit ourselves to transform Pakistan into a great & progressive nation," the minister said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Day Ali Haider Muslim All

Recent Stories

Congo's Sassou Nguesso re-elected with 88.57% of v ..

1 second ago

Cricket: India v England 1st ODI scoreboard

2 seconds ago

Arts Council launches tree plantation campaign to ..

4 seconds ago

Dhawan, Krishna star as India thrash England in fi ..

5 seconds ago

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in i ..

7 seconds ago

US Urges Belarus to Ensure Rights of All Citizens ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.