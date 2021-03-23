Zaidi for commitment to transform Pakistan into progressive nation

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said on the Pakistan Day, a commitment should be made by all to transform Pakistan into a great and progressive nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said on the Pakistan Day, a commitment should be made by all to transform Pakistan into a great and progressive nation.

"On #PakistanResolutionDay, while we remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers to turn Quaid-e-Azam's & Allama Iqbal's vision of creating an independent Muslim homeland into a reality, we must also re-commit ourselves to transform Pakistan into a great & progressive nation," the minister said in a tweet.