Zaidi for displaying development works advertisement on-site signboards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday instructed his ministry all Organizations heads that development works should be immediately advertised through on-site signboards.

In a series of tweets, he said that the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Government is to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels.

To ensure the above, I have instructed heads of his ministry Organizations. "The following must be publicly displayed on signboards: Project Name, Specs, Cost, Name of consultant, Name of Contractor and Completion date", he said.

He said that all of the above will be so displayed on https://t.co/DWZOWgYfVz.