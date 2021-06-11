Zaidi hails budget; saying main focus on income generation, productivity

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday hailed the federal budget 2021-22, saying the main focus has been put on income generation, productivity and exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday hailed the Federal budget 2021-22, saying the main focus has been put on income generation, productivity and exports.

Terming the budget as progressive, he said during the next fiscal year, the focus would also be put on minimizing imports.

In his reaction on the budget speech, the minister said beneficiaries; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), non-conventional exports and most importantly will generate mass level employment in the country.

He also appreciated initiatives announced in the budget to promote technical sector.