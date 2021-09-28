Zaidi lauds KPT for dredging 160,000 cubic meters since Jan 2021

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday lauded Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for dredging 160,000 cubic meters during the period from 1st January to 31st August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday lauded Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for dredging 160,000 cubic meters during the period from 1st January to 31st August 2021.

In a tweet, the minister said that with rapid growth in trade, our ports have to be on top of their game.

He said that berths must be dredged regularly as silting reduces the draft making it difficult for bigger vessels to come in.

According to a press release issued by KPT, the dredger is also carrying out night operations for greater output and cumulatively dredged approximately 160,000 cubic meters during the period from 1st January to 31st August 2021, with substantial savings to KPT and has achieved designed depths of 11m (berths # 1, 4 & 5), 13m (berths # 6,7, 10 & 11), 10m (berth # 20 & 21) and 13m (Oil Piers 1 & 3).

This fast track dredging operation has enabled KPT to accommodate deeper draft vessels, improve turnaround time, safer berthing alongside berths, reduce demurrage charges and enhance revenue generation in line with the vision of Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to facilitate shipping and business community and general public as well.