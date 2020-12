(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday asked former president Asif Ali Zardari to explain why Hussain Haqqani was appointed as ambassador without due diligence.

Taking to twitter, he further asked, "Is being anti-state a selection criteria for PPP?"He said Hussain Haqqani was part of the anti-Pakistan campaign by India, recently exposed by @DisinfoEU.

The minister also posted a photo of Hussain Haqqani on his recent visit to India sitting besides Indian armed forces CDS Gen Rawat Bipen.