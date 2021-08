Zaidi seeks update on inquiries pertaining to KPT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi Amir Farooqui Monday called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Head office.

During meeting, the minister sought an update on the ongoing inquires pertaining to financial irregularities and illegal recruitment in KPT, said a brief statement issued here.