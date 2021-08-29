UrduPoint.com

Zaidi Terms PDM Public Gathering To Be Flop Show, Futile Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Zaidi terms PDM public gathering to be flop show, futile exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said the incumbent government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi and it would be a flop show and futile exercise.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the peaceful protest was democratic right of every political party in the country, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

The minister said the PDM leaders were holding public power shows to hide their corruption and money laundering but the PTI government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to carry out the accountability process across the board against plunderers.

He said Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was using the seminaries students as a shield to achieve his vested interest as he was first time a political unemployed.

The minister urged the PDM to give recommendations to the government for the betterment of the country and masses instead of doing dirty politics for the political gains.

Replying to a question, Ali Haider Zaidi said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed the infrastructure of Karachi during their regimes, but the PTI government would improve infrastructure to facilitate the residents of metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ali Haider Money Sunday Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

3 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.