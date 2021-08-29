Zaidi terms PDM public gathering to be flop show, futile exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said the incumbent government was not scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi and it would be a flop show and futile exercise.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the peaceful protest was democratic right of every political party in the country, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

The minister said the PDM leaders were holding public power shows to hide their corruption and money laundering but the PTI government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to carry out the accountability process across the board against plunderers.

He said Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was using the seminaries students as a shield to achieve his vested interest as he was first time a political unemployed.

The minister urged the PDM to give recommendations to the government for the betterment of the country and masses instead of doing dirty politics for the political gains.

Replying to a question, Ali Haider Zaidi said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed the infrastructure of Karachi during their regimes, but the PTI government would improve infrastructure to facilitate the residents of metropolis.