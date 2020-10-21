- Home
Zaidi Urged Relevant Authorities To Investigate Blast Near Maskan Chowrangi, Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of blast occurred near Maskan Chowrangi, Karachi.
In a condolence message, the minister said "prayers and sympathies go out to the victims of the blast near Maskan Chowrangi. He urged "the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of this tragedy".