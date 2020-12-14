UrduPoint.com
Zaidi Urges Opposition To Resign From Assemblies To Save Public Lives From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Zaidi urges opposition to resign from assemblies to save public lives from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Monday urged the opposition leaders to resign from the assemblies and avoid playing drama with the nation through public meetings.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said opposition parties were trying to protect their family members from the corruption and money laundering cases.

He said the opposition should desist from organizing public gatherings as coronavirus cases were rapidly increasing in the country.

Commenting on dialogue with opposition to cooldown the political temperature, he said democratically elected government would never come under pressure as Prime minister Imran Khan had come into power with heavy mandate of the masses.

He suggested the opposition to quit from the assemblies forthwith so that precious lives of the people could be protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would never provide relief to the leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases at any cost.

