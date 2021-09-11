Zaidi visits KPT sports complex

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi visited KPT sports Complex here on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Maritime Affairs Mahmood Maulvi, Secretary Maritime Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman KPT Nadir Warraich and other officials were accompanied with the minister, said a news release issued here.

The minister was apprised about the progress and performance of KPT teams and was also informed about the issues.

Zaidi directed the authorities concerned to provide state of the art facilities and use modern equipment and techniques to train the players and bring them at par with international top quality players.

He also assured complete facilitation from the ministry.

Minister Zaidi individually spoke to cricket, Squash, Basketball, Soccer and Weight Lifting teams' management and set targets for them which he said, he would personally monitor by monthly.