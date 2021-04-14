UrduPoint.com
Zaidi Vows To Ensure Transparency In All Maritime Institutions

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday vowed to ensure transparency across the board in all departments and institutions of Maritime Affairs, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's visions.

The minister stated this while chairing a meeting here in Islamabad to address corruption and irregularities at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), said a press release issued by Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmad, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Waraich, General Manager Admin KPT Brig Tariq Bashir, FIA ADG South Sultan Khwaja and Director FIA Aamir Farooqui.

The minister further highlighted how corrupt practices have damaged state institutions and have been the biggest impediment in the progress of this country.

DG FIA Wajid Zia assured full support and cooperation from FIA against white collar crime.

