Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former member of the Punjab Assembly and son of the party's Vice Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, encountered a travel setback at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. Immigration officials denied him permission to depart for Dubai.

Qureshi's travel plans, scheduled on Emirates Airlines flight EK-623, were disrupted when his name surfaced on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) during the Integrated Border Management (IBM) system check.

The inclusion of Qureshi's name in the PNIL was based on the recommendation of DIG (Legal) Punjab. He is sought by law enforcement authorities in connection with a case related to the May 9 riots, which were registered at the Cantt Police Station in Multan.

The May 9 riots had erupted nationwide following the arrest of the deposed prime minister in the £190 million settlement case. These protests led to the incarceration of numerous PTI workers and senior leaders, who were implicated in incidents of violence and attacks on military installations.

It may be mentioned here that the 37-year-old former legislator had secured a seat in the provincial assembly after winning Multan's PP-217 constituency with 46,963 votes last year in July. His victory played a significant role in the Punjab by-elections, bolstering his party's position. His closest rival, PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem, secured second place with 40,104 votes.