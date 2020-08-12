UrduPoint.com
Zain Qureshi Condemns Attack On NAB Office

Wed 12th August 2020

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi strongly condemned attack on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office and termed it attack on democracy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi strongly condemned attack on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office and termed it attack on democracy.

He observed that PML N always made mockery of institutions. In 1999, PML N had attacked supreme court. While talking to notables who joined PTI here on Wednesday, Zain Qureshi remarked that it was pre-planned attack.

The workers were invited from different areas for pelting stones at NAB office. He stated that PTI leaders strongly believed in supremacy of law.

Qureshi maintained that establishment of South Punjab secretariat was a step towards creation of new province. The creation of south Punjab was part of PTI's manifesto. In past, Prime Minister and President were taken from south Punjab but they did not focus on new province. However, PTI is committed to matchless development in the region.

