Zain Qureshi donates blood

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi donated blood and also urged people to donate blood for patients.

According to Bab ul Quraish media cell, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi visited Indus Blood Donation Center and donated blood.

He stated that blood donations helped to save lives of the patients.

Human life is very much precious in islam, he said and urged the citizens to donate blood to save ailing people. He also met volunteers of Indus Blood Donation and lauded their enthusiasm to serve the patients.