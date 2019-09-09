Zain Qureshi donates blood

MULTAN, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi donated blood at Nishtar hospital, here on Monday.

In a video message, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi urged upon people and friends to donate blood and save lives of people.

He said that the healthy people should come forward and donate blood for the needy persons.

"On the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, I am donating blood and I think it is "Sadqa-e-Jaria" as it would help saving lives of others," said Zain Qureshi.