UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zain Qureshi For Maintaining Unity To Avoid Incidents Of Terror

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Zain Qureshi for maintaining unity to avoid incidents of terror

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that the nation would not forget sacrifice of students and teachers of Army Public school Peshawar.

In a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi remarked that December 16 was darkest day in the history of country.

The innocent kids and teachers rendered sacrifices and foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The kids sacrificed their lives and safeguarded the future of the country.

The martyrs of APS are our real heroes, he maintained. Following their sacrifices, a decisive war began against the terrorists.

Zain Qureshi paid glowing tribute to martyrs, armed forces and other law enforcers for rendering sacrifices. Qureshi also added that nation would have to maintain unity into its ranks in order to avoid such incidents in future. Zain Qureshi also expressed solidarity the families of the martyrs of APS. He prayed may Allah Almighty keep country safe and secure from extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed May December Family Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

6 minutes ago

DHA&#039;s webinar highlights Dubai’s latest hea ..

6 minutes ago

SBA organises session on business opportunities in ..

6 minutes ago

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.