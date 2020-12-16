Zain Qureshi for maintaining unity to avoid incidents of terror

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that the nation would not forget sacrifice of students and teachers of Army Public school Peshawar.

In a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi remarked that December 16 was darkest day in the history of country.

The innocent kids and teachers rendered sacrifices and foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The kids sacrificed their lives and safeguarded the future of the country.

The martyrs of APS are our real heroes, he maintained. Following their sacrifices, a decisive war began against the terrorists.

Zain Qureshi paid glowing tribute to martyrs, armed forces and other law enforcers for rendering sacrifices. Qureshi also added that nation would have to maintain unity into its ranks in order to avoid such incidents in future. Zain Qureshi also expressed solidarity the families of the martyrs of APS. He prayed may Allah Almighty keep country safe and secure from extremism and terrorism.