Zain Qureshi inaugurates road, water filtration plant projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday performed ground-breaking of metalled road and water filtration plant schemes worth Rs 28 million

The road project was inaugurated at Budhla Sant Bazaar and water filtration plant in NA-157 constituency here.

MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan thanked Zain Qureshi for fulfilling a longstanding demand of the people of Budhla Sant.

Mian Ghaus Arain, Muhammad Hussain, Chaudhry Munir Gujjar, Haji Riaz Awan, Haji Khan Baig, Mushtaq Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ali, Dr Shoukat, Seth Nadeem Anwar, Dilair Khan Mahar, Chaudhry Ijaz Loothar, Azhar Khan, Malik Rabnawaz Raan, Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Asad Gujjar, Chaudhry Nazir Gujjar, Sher Khan Awan, and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were present.