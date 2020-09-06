Zain Qureshi pays tribute to armed forces, other law enforcers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said paid rich tribute to armed forces and other law enforcers for rendering matchless services for protecting country's fronts.

While addressing a ground breaking ceremony of 132 KV Grid Station at Fatima Jinnah Town, here on Sunday, Makhdoom Zain Hussain stated that brave armed forces and law enforcers rendered matchless sacrifices to protect the country. We the countrymen, used to enjoy sound sleep during nights due to brave armed forces and sacrifices of our martyrs.

Earlier, he informed that 137 uplift schemes were in progress in his constituency. Most of the schemes are related to provision or improvement of electricity voltage. He however expressed satisfaction and stated that work on 37 electricity projects were heading forward with rapid pace.

He hoped that these projects would be completed very soon.