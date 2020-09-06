UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zain Qureshi Pays Tribute To Armed Forces, Other Law Enforcers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Zain Qureshi pays tribute to armed forces, other law enforcers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said paid rich tribute to armed forces and other law enforcers for rendering matchless services for protecting country's fronts.

While addressing a ground breaking ceremony of 132 KV Grid Station at Fatima Jinnah Town, here on Sunday, Makhdoom Zain Hussain stated that brave armed forces and law enforcers rendered matchless sacrifices to protect the country. We the countrymen, used to enjoy sound sleep during nights due to brave armed forces and sacrifices of our martyrs.

Earlier, he informed that 137 uplift schemes were in progress in his constituency. Most of the schemes are related to provision or improvement of electricity voltage. He however expressed satisfaction and stated that work on 37 electricity projects were heading forward with rapid pace.

He hoped that these projects would be completed very soon.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Fatima Jinnah Progress Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DLD adopts artificial intelligence technology in s ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

48 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

1 hour ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.