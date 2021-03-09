UrduPoint.com
Zain Qureshi Tested Positive For COVID Second Time

Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Zain Qureshi tested positive for COVID second time

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoomzada, Zain Hussain Qureshi, tested positive for coronovirus once again

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoomzada, Zain Hussain Qureshi, tested positive for coronovirus once again.

He took to twitter and said: " I have tested positive for COVID-19 for second time isolating at home. So far I have mild fever and headache hoping it's Asymptomatic like last time. Keep me in your prayers.May Allah keep everyone safe. Also please take third wave seriously. Have the elderly vaccinated."

More Stories From Pakistan

