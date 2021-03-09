Zain Qureshi tested positive for COVID second time

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoomzada, Zain Hussain Qureshi, tested positive for coronovirus once again

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :

He took to twitter and said: " I have tested positive for COVID-19 for second time isolating at home. So far I have mild fever and headache hoping it's Asymptomatic like last time. Keep me in your prayers.May Allah keep everyone safe. Also please take third wave seriously. Have the elderly vaccinated."