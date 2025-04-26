Zain-ul-Abedin Wins DIKhan-HCBA President Seat
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The elections for the High Court Bar Association (HCBA)Dera Ismail Khan were held on Saturday.
According to results, For the position of President, Zain-ul-Abedin Advocate of Professional Lawyers Group secured 339 votes, defeating his opponent Asad Aziz who secured 297 votes,
For Vice President, Shah Fahad Ansari won with 403 votes, while Muhammad Abdullah Baloch secured 235 votes.
Muhammad Mohsin Ali was elected Secretary General with 448 votes, while his rival Umer Farooq Bhittani obtained 189 votes, For Joint Secretary, Faheem Ahmad Baloch achieved a clear victory with 445 votes, compared to Atta Muhammad’s 185 votes.
Additionally, Ms. Sania Noor Advocate was elected Finance Secretary unopposed, and Mehr Ali Advocate was also elected unopposed as Executive Member for the (Paharpur) seat.
The legal fraternity warmly congratulated the winning candidates and expressed hope that the new leadership would actively work towards enhancing the dignity of the judiciary, resolving issues faced by lawyers, and promoting institutional growth.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India exploiting Kashmir for malicious political objectives: Mishal Malik3 minutes ago
-
Teachers' Sports Gala concludes3 minutes ago
-
No compromise on integrity, sovereignty of country: Jahangir3 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi traders observe shutter-down strike, express solidarity with Palestinians3 minutes ago
-
Zain-ul-Abedin wins DIKhan-HCBA president seat3 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to discuss Lahore-Islamabad high speed train initiative3 minutes ago
-
India’s baseless allegations a repeat of old pattern: Barrister Aqeel3 minutes ago
-
DC directs hospitals to set up heatwave wards13 minutes ago
-
UMDC holds spring symposium13 minutes ago
-
44 million children vaccinated in nationwide Polio campaign13 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam propaganda falls flat: Pakistani Media outsmarts Indian Narrative13 minutes ago