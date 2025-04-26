Zain-ul-Abedin wins DIKhan-HCBA president seat

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The elections for the High Court Bar Association (HCBA)Dera Ismail Khan were held on Saturday.

According to results, For the position of President, Zain-ul-Abedin Advocate of Professional Lawyers Group secured 339 votes, defeating his opponent Asad Aziz who secured 297 votes,

For Vice President, Shah Fahad Ansari won with 403 votes, while Muhammad Abdullah Baloch secured 235 votes.

Muhammad Mohsin Ali was elected Secretary General with 448 votes, while his rival Umer Farooq Bhittani obtained 189 votes, For Joint Secretary, Faheem Ahmad Baloch achieved a clear victory with 445 votes, compared to Atta Muhammad’s 185 votes.

Additionally, Ms. Sania Noor Advocate was elected Finance Secretary unopposed, and Mehr Ali Advocate was also elected unopposed as Executive Member for the (Paharpur) seat.

The legal fraternity warmly congratulated the winning candidates and expressed hope that the new leadership would actively work towards enhancing the dignity of the judiciary, resolving issues faced by lawyers, and promoting institutional growth.