Zain Ul Abideen Ansari Posted As DG (M&E) School Education Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Zain ul Abideen Ansari, an officer of PAS (BS-19) presently posted as Program Director school Rehabilitation Project was transfered and posted as Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation) School education Sindh with immediate effect vice Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah transfered.
According to a notification, Zain ul Abideen Ansari, shall continue to hold additional charge of the PD Sindh Basic Education Project of the School Education department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
After transfer, Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.
Recent Stories
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1094 vehicles impounded, documents of 949 vehicles seized during road checking drive2 minutes ago
-
350-litre beverages discarded2 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps fined for faulty scale, overcharging in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
WAF holds meeting in connection to upcoming Aurat Azadi March12 minutes ago
-
PPP tribal districts demand appointment of Governor to resolve people's problems12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured as blast occurs in house in Mansehra22 minutes ago
-
Open court of Ombudsman’s office held in Bhakkar22 minutes ago
-
One killed and 4 injured in a traffic accident in Kusur22 minutes ago
-
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan30 minutes ago
-
PPP ready to cooperate in federal government with no power sharing: Kaira32 minutes ago
-
Over 10 million children to be immunized in Sindh42 minutes ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to cabinet members, officers, staff for successful operations of caretaker se ..42 minutes ago