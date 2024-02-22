Open Menu

Zain Ul Abideen Ansari Posted As DG (M&E) School Education Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Zain ul Abideen Ansari, an officer of PAS (BS-19) presently posted as Program Director school Rehabilitation Project was transfered and posted as Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation) School education Sindh with immediate effect vice Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah transfered.

According to a notification, Zain ul Abideen Ansari, shall continue to hold additional charge of the PD Sindh Basic Education Project of the School Education department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

After transfer, Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

