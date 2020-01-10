(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the unanimous enactment of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act 2020 was a historic and lustrous legislation made on the second death anniversary of late Zainab killed in Kasur.

The SAPM tweeted that the Zainab Act being passed in the beginning of the year 2020 depicted true public sentiments and aspirations.

She said this legislation, related to the public issues, would prove to be a significant milestone for protecting our children. "In the light of this law a Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency would be formulated. The children are our future and to secure them from the heinous crime (of sexual violence) and provide social protection is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government's determination," she added.