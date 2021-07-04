UrduPoint.com
Zainab Alert App Helps Combat Child Related Issues

Muhammad Irfan Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with Pakistan Citizens Portal, has launched Zainab Alert App in an effort to help and protect children abuse issues, an official of MoHR said here on Sunday.

Talking to APP here, he said that the basic purpose of this App was to initiate a quick response in complaint lodging.

It has connected the DPOs of each district to the system and the complaint directly reaches to them.

The App keeps a track of the missing child cases and all the process taking place from preliminary examination to verification, registration of FIR and investigation.

He said all these efforts were under one roof so that duplication can be avoided and maximum relief can be granted/provided to the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

