Zainab Alert Desk Established In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:59 PM

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

Zainab Alert desk has been established in Sargodha under Zainab Alert Recovery and Response Act 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Zainab Alert desk has been established in Sargodha under Zainab Alert Recovery and Response Act 2019.

Police spokesman on Wednesday told that for Zainab Alert Desk, in all the police stations deputed Naib Muharar have been made the focal person of their own police station.

An SOP has been issued in this regard under which a complete record of the investigation related to child crimes would be made and the report will be sent to the DPO office on a daily basis.

The purpose of the desk is to prevent and provide all possible legal help and protection to the infected child, such as mental, physical and sexual abuse on children, he added.

