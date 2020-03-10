'Zainab Alert' mobile App launched

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar formally launched indigenously developed state-of-the-art Zainab Alert Mobile App in a ceremony held at Central Police Office on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar formally launched indigenously developed state-of-the-art Zainab Alert mobile App in a ceremony held at Central Police Office on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by high officials from all concerned departments, members of civil society, Officers /Staff of Sindh Police and guests from CPLC along with volunteers.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar highlighted the importance and need of such Mobile App to save the lives of future generations through the use of current Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He commended the efforts put in by the project team members to develop the excellent app which is user-friendly and free of charge.

Sindh Police Chief hoped that soon more such apps will be included in Zainab Alert System, to address other problems like checking of vehicle on the go and use of ICT to identify criminals through facial recognition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning features.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar mentioned that efforts of our young engineers were being recognized and letters of appreciation would be given to project members and the police headquarters would facilitate them to produce more results.

Also present on the occasion, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib mentioned,"The App is a joint venture of the Sindh Police, CPLC and volunteers from M/s Invent Lab for reporting missing and found children.

" He said"App has thoroughly been tested for last many months at CPO and CPLC by a dedicated team of experts to ensure that there is no bug in its operations of alert system prior it's formal launching." Zubair Habib also reported,"Zainab Alert is at par with the similar system being used by first world nations in the world. In addition, Zainab Alert is the starting point of series of apps that will be launched soon." He said"Work on IOS apps and web is underway regarding speedy reporting of missing and found children." CPLC chief informed that recently Zainab Alert Bill 2020 has also been passed by the Senate and this app would fulfill the requirement of "Establishment of Zainab Alert System" for reporting missing children.

Zubair Habib expressed his confidence that launching of this app from Karachi would soon expand to nation wide.

"The role of media in raising awareness about the App is the need of the hour,"he said.

Project Director Liaquat Ali gave a detailed presentation about the project.

He mentioned "This app is multi linguistic and launching of this app is a proof that many social problems can be solved by our self without use of public money."He recommended that all NGOs/NPOs and other organizations must share their experience to avoid duplication efforts on same task.

Cdr (Retired) Liaquat Ali of Pakistan Navy, thanked all team members, CPLC and CPO to achieve this noble goal.