Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2020 to be implemented across Pakistan; Senate body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Monday discussed "The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2020" and decided to implement the bill across the country.

Chairing the meeting, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said the government and the ministry of Law agreed with the points raised in the last meeting of the committee to make the bill more effective for eliminating the increasing number of abductions and child abuse cases.

Chairman of the Committee said the cases against the accused of child abuse and violence would be heard in the Anti-terrorism court in order to create fear among the criminals.

The committee also discussed the bill titled "The ICT Rights of Person with Disability Bill 2020".

Information Commissioner Islamabad, Zahid Abdullah told the committee that the banks were not allowing blind persons to open accounts whereas the disabled persons were working on important positions.

The chairman of the committee said the other members of the committee had prepared some suggestion regarding the bill and would discuss in the next meeting of the committee.

Members of the committee include Senators Dr Meher TAj Roghani, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Keshoo Bai, Kamran Micheal, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Faisal Javed, officials of ministry of Human Rights and others attended the meeting.