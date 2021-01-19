UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zainab Khan Clinches 'Pakistan Women Squash Championship'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Zainab Khan clinches 'Pakistan Women Squash Championship'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Zainab Khan of Pakistan Army clinched the Pakistan Women Squash Championship by defeating Noor-ul-Huda of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited held here at Hyderabad Gymkhana on Tuesday.

The final which lasted for 20 minutes witnessed an easy victory of Zainab Khan against Noor-ul-Huda by 1-7, 11-6 and 11-9.

The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad who was the chief guest of the final match distributed trophy, shields and cash prizes among the winners, runner up and other participating players.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Army Company Hyderabad Women Gas

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

11 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

11 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

26 minutes ago

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

54 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.