Zainab Khan clinches 'Pakistan Women Squash Championship'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Zainab Khan of Pakistan Army clinched the Pakistan Women Squash Championship by defeating Noor-ul-Huda of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited held here at Hyderabad Gymkhana on Tuesday.

The final which lasted for 20 minutes witnessed an easy victory of Zainab Khan against Noor-ul-Huda by 1-7, 11-6 and 11-9.

The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad who was the chief guest of the final match distributed trophy, shields and cash prizes among the winners, runner up and other participating players.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch was also present on the occasion.