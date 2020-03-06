UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zainab's Father Lauds Passage Of 'Zainab Alert Bill'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Zainab's father lauds passage of 'Zainab Alert bill'

The father of late Zainab Ansari on Friday welcomed the passage of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019, from the upper house of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The father of late Zainab Ansari on Friday welcomed the passage of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019, from the upper house of the parliament.

In his exclusive talks with APP on Friday, Amin Ansari said that the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019 was a great achievement of the present government.

He said the government, especially Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari and opposition parties had played key role in the achievement and ensuring protection to children from violence and abuse, abduction and violations.

He said that although the objective of the bill was to raise the alerts and initiate response for recovery of missing and abducted children through social, print and electronic media in collaboration with PTA and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) helpline, but the punishment of the accused might be extended to death sentence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Alert 2019 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Prefers Targeted 'Micro Approach' to Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Fehmida asks women to participate in sports activi ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Meeting Coming to End, No Consensus Reached ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa go ahead with India tour after virus ..

3 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Tunisia

51 minutes ago

Islamic State Terrorist Organization Claims Respon ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.