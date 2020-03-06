The father of late Zainab Ansari on Friday welcomed the passage of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019, from the upper house of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The father of late Zainab Ansari on Friday welcomed the passage of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019, from the upper house of the parliament.

In his exclusive talks with APP on Friday, Amin Ansari said that the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019 was a great achievement of the present government.

He said the government, especially Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari and opposition parties had played key role in the achievement and ensuring protection to children from violence and abuse, abduction and violations.

He said that although the objective of the bill was to raise the alerts and initiate response for recovery of missing and abducted children through social, print and electronic media in collaboration with PTA and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) helpline, but the punishment of the accused might be extended to death sentence.