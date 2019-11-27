UrduPoint.com
Zaireen Policy To Be Sent To Federal Cabinet For Approval After Consultation: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was preparing a comprehensive Ziarat Policy to provide optimum facilities to Zaireen and making their sacred journey safe, said Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting in the ministry, he said the policy would be sent to the Federal cabinet for approval. The policy would ensure mitigating the sufferings of religious pilgrims during their sacred visit to the holy sites situated in Iraq, Iran, Syria, etc, a spokesman of the ministry said.

The policy has been devised after getting feedback from Ulema on pattern of Hajj and Umrah policy. Regulating Ziarat activities would ensure safety of pilgrims and punishment to cheaters. The visit of sacred shrines would be made safe, he added.

