Zaiullah condemns blast in Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Home Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ziaullah Longove strongly condemned the incident of blast at Sariab, Quetta on Friday.

"Law and enforcement agencies and bomb disposal squads team are investigating the nature of the blast on the spot", he said.

Three people sustained injuries and three motorbikes were torched in the blast.

He said no body would be allowed to destabilize peace in the province while special instruction has been issued to concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest suspects involved in the blast to bring them to justice.

However, the blast occurred out side of the mosque when people were offering Friday prayers at Walijaid near Sariab.

