UrduPoint.com

Zaiullah Langu Takes Notice Of Kidnapping Of Tourists In Varchoam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Zaiullah Langu takes notice of kidnapping of tourists in Varchoam

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Interior and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday took notice of the kidnapping of tourists in Varchoam and sought a report of the incident from the Additional Chief Secretary Home

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Interior and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday took notice of the kidnapping of tourists in Varchoam and sought a report of the incident from the Additional Chief Secretary Home.

He also directed concerned departments to take measures to immediately recover abducted tourists safe and sound saying that such incidents were a matter of concern.

He said that once again attempt has been made to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

He said that measures were being taken to bring these elements to justice in order to resolve the matter soon and search operation was being continued against kidnappers in the area till recovery of abducted tourists.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Kidnapping Law And Order From

Recent Stories

9 more tested positive for Corona in Balochistan

9 more tested positive for Corona in Balochistan

51 seconds ago
 Man held for attempting to set his five kids on fi ..

Man held for attempting to set his five kids on fire

52 seconds ago
 PARC develops 6 bean varieties to enhance pulses' ..

PARC develops 6 bean varieties to enhance pulses' produce

54 seconds ago
 UN Chief to Make Press Statement on Grain Talks in ..

UN Chief to Make Press Statement on Grain Talks in Istanbul at 18:00 GMT - Offic ..

57 seconds ago
 US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Se ..

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports for Grain Exports - St ..

3 minutes ago
 Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring ..

Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.