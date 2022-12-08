Zaiullah lauds role of PDMA for helping flood victims in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has always shown significant efficiency in Balochistan as it has played the role of forward party during natural calamities and other emergencies in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has always shown significant efficiency in Balochistan as it has played the role of forward party during natural calamities and other emergencies in the province.

PDMA officers are commended for ensuring the delivery of relief goods even in the recent drought-affected areas in Balochistan, he added.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that recent delivery of ration to the drought-affected areas of Balochistan, establishment of shelter in different districts, timely delivery of food and non-food items to flood victims joining the mainstream, it was a sign of better performance of the department