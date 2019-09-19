Zaiullah Longov condemns attack on Levies personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longov on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Levies Force personnel in Mastung and asked the relevant officers to submit report in this regard.

He also instructed security officials to take possible measures to arrest the suspects at any cost for bringing them to justice, saying some elements wanted to deteriorate law and order situation in the areas and their nefarious design would be foiled with collaboration of security forces.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family bear the loss with equanimity.

However, unknown armed men riding a motorbike opened fire at a Levies Force personnel Samiullah when he was on way to his duty at Sheernap area of Mastung town.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Gunmen men managed to escape from the scene. Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.