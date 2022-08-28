Zaiullah visits Hanna Urak, inspects Wali Tangi dam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zaiullah Langu on Sunday visited Hanna Urak to inspect Wali Tangi Dam and Spin Karez after spreading false news of breaking of the Dam.

On the occasion, Director of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Faisal Panizai, Inayat Sanjrani gave a briefing on the rains, flood situation and progress of relief activities.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said the Wali Tangi Dam was safe, news about the dam breaking was baseless saying that strict action would be taken against spreading rumours regarding dam damage.

If the Wali Tangi Dam or any dam breaks or the spillways are opened, the public will be informed, he said adding that the administration would take action against the spreading of rumours.

Langu said that at least 34 districts of Balochistan have been affected due to rains and floods adding that all measures would be taken to rehabilitate the affected areas.

He said special directives had been issued to administration and PDMA to speed up relief activities in flood-affected areas for reducing difficulties of affectees.

Measures should be taken on an emergency basis to provide all the items of immediate need including food and drink to the flood victims, he said adding that access to every affected family and provision of relief items should be ensured.

He said that the situation in the flood-affected areas was being closely monitored and the flood victims were in constant contact with the administration of the affected districts regarding relief operations.

He directed department concerned to submit reports of the damage in the flood affected areas. "Necessary orders were given to the district administration to restore the affected infrastructure in the flood affected districts", he said.

He assured that all possible efforts would be made to compensate the affected families for all the losses saying that in this hour of difficulty, the provincial government stands with the victims.

He said that the victims would not be left alone under any circumstances saying that all available resources to be utilized for rehabilitation of the victims.